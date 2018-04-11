Panopto Adds NewTek NDI Support (Campus Technology)

"Panopto has added support for the NewTek NDI standard to its lecture capture system. This allows Panopto's software to be used in conjunction with NDI-enabled devices, including IP-based cameras."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

NDI, the IP video protocol from NewTek, is all the rage, especially for institutions who are doing lecture capture, live streaming, and transporting video on the network. Read how Panopto has built in support for NDI, which will facilitate using NDI-enabled cameras to film in the classroom. —Eduwire Editors