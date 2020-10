"One minute and 58 seconds into Paywall: The Business of Scholarship, a film promoting open-access publishing, a pop-up appears on screen that demands viewers pay $39.95 to watch the rest of the movie."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Champions of the open access movement won’t want to miss this documentary. Paywall digs into the inherent issues around requiring payment for access to academic research content. —Eduwire Editors