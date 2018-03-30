OER and Obstacles to Adoption (Inside Higher Ed)

"I’ve never heard a student or professor complain that a book didn’t cost enough. Complaints about textbook costs have been around at least since the 80’s, and probably before that I know because I remember making them myself."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At this point, we’ve all heard about the new federal funding for OER, with $5 million earmarked in the recently passed budget bill. But what will that money really mean for OER adoption and creation? Inside Higher Ed takes a look at the potential impact. —Eduwire Editors