Topics

No Streaming During Class (Inside Higher Ed)

By ()

No Streaming During Class (Inside Higher Ed)

"Purdue University students who were hoping to sneak in an episode of Queer Eye during their economics lecture are out of luck. The university recently debuted a pilot program that restricts access to five popular streaming sites -- Netflix, Hulu, Steam, Apple Updates and iTunes -- during class time in four of its biggest lecture halls."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sorry, Purdue students — streaming your favorite shows during class in no longer an option. Clearly this is a rule that had to be enacted because students were abusing the freedom of having devices in the classroom and using them for non-academic purposes. The crackdown has freed up bandwidth in a big way — instructors have seen a marked difference in network speeds. —Eduwire Editors