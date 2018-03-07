New Framework Offers Way to Validate OER Commitment, Sincerity (Campus Technology)

"A new report proposes a framework by which open educational resource initiatives — and particularly those promulgated by for-profit organizations — might be measured. "Toward a Sustainable OER Ecosystem: The Case for OER Stewardship" has three purposes according to its authors: to help make sure "the OER community's values can be maintained as the movement scales"; to gauge the practices of "new entrants" to the OER field (especially those out to make money from it); and to build educator confidence in participating in OER, including those who contribute their own materials and may be uncertain regarding its use by for-profit publishers."—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

This isn't the panacea. Instead, this new framework offers a new paradigm for OER, suggesting specific ways increase community support and involvement. —Eduwire Editors