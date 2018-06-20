Moving Beyond the Buzzword: Understanding Innovation in Higher Ed (The EvoLLLution)

"In April 2018, the Online Learning Consortium published The State of Innovation in Higher Education: A Survey of Academic Administrators. The report surveyed over 100 college and university administrators to gain insight into the drivers of and barriers to innovation in American institutes of higher education."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, there's a lot of buzz around "innovation" in higher ed today, but this Q&A cuts through the hype to get into the meat of the issue. —Eduwire Editors