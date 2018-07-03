More States Opting To 'Robo-Grade' Student Essays By Computer (NPR)

"Here's a little pop quiz.
Multiple-choice tests are useful because:
A: They're cheap to score.
B: They can be scored quickly.
C: They score without human bias.
D: All of the above.
It would take a computer about a nano-second to mark "D" as the correct answer. That's easy."—Source: NPR
WHY THIS MATTERS:
States like Ohio and Utah are jumping on board with robo-graders, but many teachers are still wary. Read how AI is poised to influence grading, and the arguments for and against this technological "assistance.” —Eduwire Editors