Mixing and Matching Cal State Online Courses — Free (Inside Higher Ed)

"Many institutions allow residential students to dabble in online courses as they work through their schedule of face-to-face classes. The California State University System takes that offering one step further, presenting full-time students at all of the system’s 23 institutions with the option to enroll for free in one online course per semester at another Cal State institution."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is such an incredible benefit for students in the California State University System. Could you see your institution enacting a similar program? —Eduwire Editors