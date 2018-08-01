Mixed Reality: A Revolutionary Breakthrough in Teaching and Learning (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Teaching and learning with technology, prior to this point, was mostly limited to supplementary collaboration tools for communication: learning management systems and electronic texts. The technology was simply an electronic aid to traditional didactic teaching, adding a little modern muscle to the same ways we have taught and learned for decades. We are now entering an era where technology really does the teaching, providing an entirely new mechanism for learning."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

There’s a whole lot of buzz swirling around the potential for mixed reality’s potential to create engaging, immersive learning experiences. Read how these technologies are taking edtech into a whole new dimension. —Eduwire Editors