MERLOT Updated for Better Searchability (THE Journal)

"MERLOT, the repository of open educational resources developed by the California State University system, has entered its third decade of operation with a new facelift. The project, as always, provides a gateway to OER. But with its newest release, search functionality has been expanded and coding has been done using responsive web design to make it mobile device-friendly."—Source: THE Journal

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is fabulous news for OER advocates. Finding resource via MERLOT is getting a whole lot easier, no matter what device you’re using. —Eduwire Editors