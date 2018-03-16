Topics

MERLOT Updated for Better Searchability (THE Journal)

By ()

MERLOT Updated for Better Searchability (THE Journal)

"MERLOT, the repository of open educational resources developed by the California State University system, has entered its third decade of operation with a new facelift. The project, as always, provides a gateway to OER. But with its newest release, search functionality has been expanded and coding has been done using responsive web design to make it mobile device-friendly."—Source: THE Journal

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is fabulous news for OER advocates. Finding resource via MERLOT is getting a whole lot easier, no matter what device you’re using. —Eduwire Editors