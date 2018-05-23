Making Progress on Course Content Accessibility (Campus Technology)

"Although most universities have just about mastered website accessibility, their efforts to make sure all course content can be accessed and used by students with disabilities have proved more challenging. 'We have been fighting this uphill battle of content accessibility for years, and we have been fighting it without knowing what is actually out there,' said Jeremy Olguin, accessible technology manager at California State University, Chico. 'If you can't inventory, you can't manage.'"—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your institution deployed technology to make courses and student work more accessible? This Campus Technology walks us through some successful initiatives from schools like Wichita State University and California State University, Chico. —Eduwire Editors