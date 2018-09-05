Making E-Textbooks More Interactive (Campus Technology)

"E-textbooks made up of open educational resources can greatly alleviate the cost of students' course materials, yet many open source textbook efforts are specific to STEM courses. The majority of OpenStax's library of free textbooks, for example, focuses on science and math topics. So in 2015 when a team of faculty members and instructional designers at Columbus State Community College (OH) began looking for a low-cost textbook option for the school's online first-year English composition course, they opted to create their own."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As textbook prices continue to soar, some institutions are taking matters into their own hands. At Columbus State Community College, crafting their own e-textbook didn’t just cut student costs, it also integrates rich media that has helped increase student engagement and retention.