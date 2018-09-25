Machine Learning and Automation Help Universities Secure Their Network (EdTech Magazine)

"With few exceptions, organizational theory subscribes to the virtues of eliminating silos. That’s becoming true for security platforms, as well. According to Joanne Martin, a cybersecurity expert who spoke at the June UBTech conference, vendors are moving away from products designed to address just one piece of the IT stack in favor of integrated platforms that give staff cross-system visibility."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Automation and machine learning are tools that institutions can leverage to shore up network security, giving insight into user activity and monitoring behavior with deeper scrutiny. Automating these tasks takes some of the burden off of IT teams and can even afford quicker analysis. —Eduwire Editors