Just-in-Time Education: Student Expectations in a Digital World (The EvoLLLution)

"A while back, I received a package from Amazon in the mail and realized that I had misread the description. Within 10 minutes, I had a new shipping label, return authorization and estimate as to when my bank account would be credited."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

In the era of Amazon, Students arrive on campus with high expectations around engagement and communications, shaped by the immediacy their online retail customer service experience. The EvoLLLution discusses how institutions can meet and manage those expectations. —Eduwire Editors