IT Communications and Project Consultant (San Jose State University)

Institution: San Jose State University

Post date: 10/09/2018

Location: San Jose, CA

Job Summary:



The IT Communications and Project Consultant provides consultative support and technical/IT communications to students, staff, and faculty that enhance the use and access of technology and information systems. The core functions for the incumbent are to provide communications and training resources to users and the university community that maximize their ability to utilize and understand system capabilities, features, and an understanding of all the IT resources available. The incumbent will also develop IT communication plans that encompass all available channels including social media, and digital communications for both technical and non-technical audiences.

