Is AI disrupting higher education? (Education Dive)

"The workplace of the future will be marked by unprecedentedly advanced technologies, as well as a focus on incorporating artificially intelligent algorithms of automation to drive higher levels of production with fewer resources. Employers and education stakeholders, noting the reality of this trend, question whether students will be workforce ready in the years to come."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Is the skills debate — hard skills vs soft skills — a debate worth having in the age of AI? A recent Gallup & Northeastern University survey of more than 3,000 showed that only 22% of those with a BA feel that their educations positioned them well to leverage the power of AI. —Eduwire Editors