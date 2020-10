"Kennesaw State University has seen a 48 percent reduction the DFWI (D, fail, withdraw, incomplete) rate in one of its core curriculum courses following a move to interactive courseware."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of interaction can go a long way in making content more engaging. For Kennesaw State, incorporating digital course materials has helped keep more students on the path to success. —Eduwire Editors