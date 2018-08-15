Instructional designers share an evolving role, research finds (eCampus News)

"The demand for instructional design professionals in higher education has soared in recent years, due in part to an increase in online and blended courses across the U.S., according to new research."—Source: eCampus News

It should come as no surprise that the demand for online learning has risen in tandem with the need for instructional designers on campus. As the field has evolved to embrace new, tech-driven pedagogies, the role could use more standardized definitions. —Eduwire Editors