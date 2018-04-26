Innovating to Deliver Programming through New Models: Bringing the Bootcamp to Campus (The EvoLLLution)

"The decision to launch NCU Code Lab was born out of the necessity to keep up with the rapid evolution occurring in industry. New Charter University’s mission is focused on preparing students for industry, so it is imperative we provide what they need, when they need it. Advances in technology and the resulting capabilities available to companies are fueling industry needs for specialized skills."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With shorter-form alternative credentials gaining steam, institutions need to consider if they should help meet the demand and help fill the skills gap. —Eduwire Editors