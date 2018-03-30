In Cybersecurity, There’s No Such Thing as Too Much User Education (EdTech Magazine)

"College and university IT systems house a significant amount of sensitive information, from Social Security numbers to confidential research data, and that means they’re likely to remain a desirable target for cyberattacks. In the past year, 60 percent of schools have experienced a data breach, according to a survey conducted by CDW."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When it comes to keeping campus data secure, every campus stakeholder plays an important role. EdTech Magazine shares strategies for helping users understand the importance of cybersecurity and the vital role they play through responsible usage. —Eduwire Editors