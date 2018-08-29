How to Tighten Higher Education Cybersecurity as Government Threatens Funding (EdTech Magazine)

"In February of this year, the U.S. Department of Education announced it would pull Title IV funding from higher education institutions that did not meet certain cybersecurity criteria, according to law firm Patterson Belknap."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to keep its Title IV funding in place, it might be time to ramp up your cybersecurity effort and re-examine current strategies. EdTech Magazine offers a list of solid advice to make sure your program is on the right track. —Eduwire Editors