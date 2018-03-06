How to Set Up a VR Pilot (Campus Technology)

"The headset goes on and the student is handed two controllers. She begins to manipulate a virtual model of a protein, turning it this way and that to study the structure. It's not exactly like playing in Star Trek: Bridge Crew, but it's still way better than looking at a flat illustration in a textbook, which is exactly why Washington & Lee University's Integrative and Quantitative (IQ) Center is trying out the use of virtual reality in as many classes as it can."—Source: Campus Technology



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Want to encourage more classes at your institution to embrace the immersive power of virtual reality? Don’t miss this profile of Washington & Lee University’s IQ Center, which uses VR to foster deeper learning experiences. —Eduwire Editors