How to prevent a phishing attack (eCampus News)

"You know that email you once received from a friend or colleague that clearly wasn’t sent by him or her? More than 90 percent of all cyberattacks begin with this kind of phishing email. Unfortunately, higher education is no stranger to phishing. In March 2017, Coastal Carolina University revealed it lost more than $1M to a phishing scam. The attackers succeeded in the theft by masquerading as a company with a contractual relationship with the university. In an official-looking email, the phony sender requested changes to the university’s bank information. An employee complied, and the rest is history."—Source: eCampus News

Pop quiz: what’s more important to your university's network security: SPF, DKIM, or DMARC? If you’re not sure, or these acronyms are flummoxing, read this eCampus News piece asap. —Eduwire Editors