How to Be Ready for a Virtualized Environment (EdTech Magazine)

"For students looking to do school work anywhere at any time, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) technology is a huge asset. Universities that offer a VDI platform for popular applications and software can also save money on physical computer lab spaces that are seldom used."—Source: EdTech Magazine



WHY THIS MATTERS:

VDI technology is helping institutions meet student expectations for 24/7 access to campus tech from anywhere on any device. Working in campus computer labs has gone out of fashion in favor of their virtualized counterparts. Is your institution crafting the right kind of environments for smooth VDI deployments? EdTech Magazine shares some helpful tips. —Eduwire Editors