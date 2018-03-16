How Technology Can Equalize Learning Differences (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"For a moment, let’s put aside the debate over whether laptops are a distraction in the classroom."—Source: THE Journal

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Everyone does not learn in exactly the same way. For students with learning differences, technology can play an important role in their path to understanding. Making accommodations may not always dovetail with a faculty member’s favored forms of teaching, but students deserve a solid educational experience, and that can never be one-size-fits-all. —Eduwire Editors