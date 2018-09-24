How Colleges Can Overcome Top Cloud Migration Challenges (EdTech Magazine)

"Cloud migration is a hot topic in the higher education sphere as universities update their networks to meet their need for flexibility and speed. While institutions want to use cloud technology, university IT teams may be having some issues with turning that desire into reality."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

So, your institution has decided to take the leap to the cloud. Great! But how do IT teams make it happen? EdTech Magazine share solid advice for a smooth transition to the cloud through carefully planned strategies. —Eduwire Editors