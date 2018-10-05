Houston CC Opens Online Campus (Campus Technology)

"When one Texas community college system launched its seventh campus, the ceremony was digital: At the appropriate moment, event attendees armed with tablets were invited to swipe their fingers across their screens to "cut" the virtual ribbon on Houston Community College's new online college. HCC Online launched with 31 fully online programs, including 15 associate degree-level and 16 certificate offerings in both academic and workforce areas. It expects to expand the total to 70 by fall 2019."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When even the ribbon cutting is digital, you know the institution is committed to taking learning fully online. Read how these degree and certificate programs are leveraging the power of e-learning to help keep students connected and eliminate roadblocks to education. —Eduwire Editors