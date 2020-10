"Members of Generation Z say they vastly prefer video as a learning method, according to a new study that outlines similarities and differences among these learning and Millennials."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What does Gen-Z expect from the campus experience? For students who have grown up with technology and high levels of online customer service, they have a comfort level (and a preference) for learning with video, but they still value in-person instruction. —Eduwire Editors