Guiding Faculty into Immersive Environments (Campus Technology)

"In 2015, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University's Institute for Creativity, Arts and Technology (ICAT) launched the Cube, an adaptable space for research and experimentation housed in the campus's Moss Arts Center."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What good are these extraordinary new technologies — systems that help teachers and students push the boundaries of active learning — if faculty cannot easily use them? Campus Technology delivers some practical advice on usability training. Step one: order up some good coffee. —Eduwire Editors