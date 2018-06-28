Grappling with IoT Growth on Campus (Campus Technology)

"Smart campus efforts take advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT) to gain efficiencies from automation and analytics, often starting with building systems and energy usage."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Too much of a good thing can be clunky. For next-gen, IoT-rich schools, increasing complexity threatens to undermine the efficiencies promised by a connected campus. From disparate systems to meter readings to energy analytics and parking, educational IoT needs a cohesive, unified approach. And it goes way beyond a dashboard. —Eduwire Editors