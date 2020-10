"Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is among higher education institutions providing free laptop vending machines to give students greater access to technology and more flexibility."—Source: M Live

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This is a great story about ensuring access to technology for students who may not have their own computers. This program has seen so much student use, that the college wants to expand into other parts of campus and support other devices like tablets. —Eduwire Editors