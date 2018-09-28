Google's IT certification heads for college curriculum (Education Dive)

"Google's new online IT certification had more than 40,000 enrollees and 1,200 completions in its first five months, according to Inside Higher Ed, which cites experts who say a shortage of skilled tech workers will drive continued employer-sponsored education."—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

So far, 26 schools are now offering college credit to students who complete Google’s online IT certification through Coursera. At Northeastern University, students would earn 12 credits, which would save them about $6,000. —Eduwire Editors