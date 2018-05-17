Going beyond the hype: How AI can be used to make a difference (eCampus News)

"Reference to artificial intelligence (AI) has become strategic in higher-ed discourse, joining the terms “big data” and “predictive modeling.” When I was introduced to AI in 2013 by a member of our design team, it captivated my imagination. Since then, as our data grew to proportions that were ripe for AI, I’ve become enthralled by its potential to enrich the accuracy and personalization that leads to better outcomes. That does not make me an expert."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How will AI truly impact higher education? Only time will tell, but the potential for AI and machine learning on campus is staggering. eCampus News walks us through some of the more promising applications. —Eduwire Editors