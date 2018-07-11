Georgia's first cybersecurity center opens to the public (EdScoop)

"The state of Georgia will unveil its flagship cybersecurity center Tuesday, as the Georgia Cyber Center hosts its grand opening on the Augusta University campus."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Not only is this topical and innovative, this partnership is an inspiring model for educational/governmental collaboration. The new center at Augusta University is designed to bolster state and federal defenses against cyberattacks, while closing the cybersecurity skills gap through certification and degree programs. —Eduwire Editors