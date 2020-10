"The federal government’s first major investment in the free use of textbooks remains on track, Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) said Monday in a letter examining a pilot program by the Education Department."—Source: The Washington Post

As the cost of course materials continues to increase, this Congress-backed pilot program is a big investment in OER and should help students save some serious money on textbook costs. —Eduwire Editors