Facebook’s Teachable Moment: What Higher Ed Can Do to Improve User Behavior (EdSurge)

"Who among us didn’t review our Facebook privacy settings this past March? Were you spurred to do so by the Cambridge Analytica news? By Facebook’s full-page apology in the New York Times? Perhaps you are naturally cautious and just happen to always review your social media privacy settings on the second-to-last Sunday in March?"—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The Facebook/Cambridge Analytica kerfuffle offers some important lessons for higher ed about information securities and privacy policies, and it begs the question — how do you keep end users at your institution aware of the shifting cybersecurity landscape? This article offers some ideas for teaching users to keep their data secure. —Eduwire Editors