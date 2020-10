"EdX, the nonprofit online-education group founded by MIT and Harvard, is quietly developing a “MicroBachelors” degree that is designed to break the undergraduate credential into Lego-like components. "—Source: EdSurge



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Microcredentials are all the rage, and edX is listening to the demand from learners, breaking traditional degree programs into smaller, manageable chunks that offer more flexibility. —Eduwire Editors