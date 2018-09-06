Educause Explores Future of Extended Reality on Campus (Campus Technology)

"An Educause project is examining the integration of 3D technologies — 3D scanning and printing, virtual reality and augmented reality — into education to create "extended reality." The "Campus of the Future" initiative, sponsored by HP but fully run by Educause, defines the concept of "extended reality" as a spectrum that stretches from the real world at one end to an immersive simulation at the other end."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What could extended reality bring to the table for higher ed? Campus Technology gives us an aerial view of the recent findings from an EDUCAUSE project examining 3D technology and experiential learning. —Eduwire Editors