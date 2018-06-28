Educators Tailer Services to Individual Students with AI (EdTech Magazine)

"Education technology experts have speculated on the uses of artificial intelligence in analyzing big data to measure university outcomes, but recent software innovations have shown AI can be helpful on a smaller scale as well."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

AI can augment large-scale projects. Think industrial-grade machine learning. But AI can also improve life for educational stakeholders on the micro level. Imagine automated tutorial programs solely focused on supporting students during challenging moments in the learning process (e.g., revising an essay). AI can also help match students with students that align with their values and interests. It's the same king of thinking that helps Netflix suggest 98 percent matches for viewers. —Eduwire Editors