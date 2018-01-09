Education IT pros scramble to address Intel chip vulnerabilities (EdScoop)

"The discovery of flaws in Intel’s chip design, affecting more than 20 years of hardware and appearing in just about every computing device on the market, has the education sector scrambling. "—Source: EdScoop



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Meltdown and Spectre — oh how perfectly named. This Intel exploit is causing migraines left and right in the higher educational IT community. The sliver lining is that organizations large and small are helping each other. This article shares how one group is creating a resource kit to help all of its members. —Eduwire Editors