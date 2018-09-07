E-Scooters Get an Education (EdSurge)

"As college students head back to school, electric scooter companies want to help them get to class."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

College campuses have become a big target market of e-scooter companies. Some of these companies have even create pop up deployments on campus without notifying institutions. Now, schools are scrambling to craft policies around this new transportation option. While some institutions like the University of Minnesota are embracing them and forming partnerships, other institutions are wary. —Eduwire Editors