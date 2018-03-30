DLNchat: How Could Artificial Intelligence Shape the Future of Higher Education? (EdSurge)

"Do anthropomorphized forms of artificial intelligence serve students better than hidden bots? Will students receive AI-manifested messages through wearable devices in the future? How do we create frameworks for the ethical creation of artificial intelligence?"—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While a lot of questions continue to loom about the role of artificial education in higher ed, it seems like a solid bet that usage of AI on campus will continue to increase. How is your institution harnessing the power of AI at the moment? Where could you see it making an impact in the future? —Eduwire Editors