Data defense: Four ways online education can avoid Facebook's fallibility (EdScoop)

"Have you checked to see if your Facebook information was accessed by British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica? The developments may have led you, like me, to make changes to your privacy settings and reevaluate the information you provide to third parties on the internet."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The data privacy questions that have loomed around the Cambridge Analytica debacle also raise questions for higher ed. With online learning continually gaining steam, institutions have a responsibility to keep student data safe and secure. —Eduwire Editors