Cryptocurrencies Make Their Way to Campus, Bringing Flexibility and Risks (EdTech Magazine)

"Attending college is an expensive endeavor. While balancing a demanding course load, extracurricular activities and blossoming social life, it can be hard for students to find time to battle the financial pressures of receiving a higher education."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read how campuses are shifting operations in response to the cryptocurrency craze. From letting students pay on campus with bitcoin to protecting the network against cryptomining malware, there is a lot to consider. —Eduwire Editors