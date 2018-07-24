Topics

Community Colleges Work with Companies to Streamline IT Training (EdTech Magazine)



"Increasingly, some of the biggest tech giants are turning to two-year community colleges in order to find the skilled IT workers they desperately need, as well as to help relieve some of the student debt that a quarter of Americans are burdened with these days."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A good partnership can be a win-win situation — schools offer students competitive, real-world skills and companies have a pipeline for their future workforce. Could your institution work as a IT incubator? —Eduwire Editors