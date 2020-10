"Phil Oreopoulos and his fellow researchers are confident that colleges should be able to use text messages and other forms of online communications to "nudge" students to study more so they perform better academically."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

It appears that digital nudges aren’t very effective in encouraging students to hit the books, at least according to the research so far. How can we design interventions that connect more deeply with students? —Eduwire Editors