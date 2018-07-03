Campus IT can be a path to one-stop service centers (EdScoop)

"One-stop service centers are emerging more frequently as a means of increasing student retention at colleges and universities nationwide. At Bridgewater State University, we are paving the way for one-stop service by rolling out this concept for IT support to begin with — and then using the lessons we learn to inform our work in creating an institutional, campus-wide one-stop center."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

More than just a relocation, a one-stop shop, incorporating financial aid, registration and student accounts, would require new cross-training and a cohesive strategy. It's a radical idea and but one with tremendous potential. —Eduwire Editors