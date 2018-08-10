Campus Closures. What’s Tech Got to Do With It? (EdSurge)

"Coleman University is closing, as I read recently in my local paper, the San Diego Union Tribune. It’s not alone: the parent company that owns the for-profit Argosy University and Art Institutes, Dream Center Education Holdings LLC, is “discontinuing campus-based programs” at seven of its campuses in California."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

How does edtech investment influence institutional closures — does it make an impact one way or another? This EdSurge article digs into the details. —Eduwire Editors