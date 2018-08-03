Building a Culture of Accessibility in Higher Education (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In spring 2017, nearly all campuses of the SUNY system were served with complaints from the U.S. Department of Civil Rights about the inaccessibility of their web sites. The experience of SUNY isn't different from what many other colleges or systems have experienced. Between January 2014 and November 2017, more than 1,800 complaints were filed by one individual against institutions of higher education."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Ensuring accessibility is not "one and done." It's a true cultural shift requiring a collaborative effort with rigor and process-planning. Faculty, staff, and administrators all have valuable roles to to play. We need to leverage our collective power. —Eduwire Editors