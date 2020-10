"One of the biggest challenges for an archivist is to find ways of making the rare, fragile and valuable materials in special collections more accessible to researchers and library patrons — not just stuffed away in boxes for preservation."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For students at Washington College, augmented reality is giving them an opportunity to curate exhibits of delicate artifacts with an interactive element in the virtual realm. —Eduwire Editors